Pothole season is here: How do they form?

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - As we transition from winter to spring, potholes become prevalent on area roadways.

The fluctuations between cold and warm temperatures, as well as the rain and snow during the winter months contributes to the road craters, which can cause damage to vehicles.

So how exactly do potholes form?

Throughout the winter months, water from rain and snow seeps into the road through cracks, which collects underneath, softening the base of the road.

Once the water freezes, the base expands and forces the pavement upward. Tires from frequent traffic add extra stress onto the pavement. Once drier air arrives, the water dissipates, leaving a hole under the pavement.

The weight of vehicles passing by causes the surface of the road to collapse, creating a pothole.

If a pothole is not fixed, continuous traffic can expand the hole over time.

You may see area public works crews out and about across the QCA over the next several weeks, working to fix the potholes, even if it is temporary.

To report pothole problems in your neighborhood, contact your Public Works Department.

Davenport Public Works

Bettendorf Public Works

Moline Public Works

Rock Island Public Works

