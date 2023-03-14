Quad Cities Hy-Vees raise funds for Mr. Thanksgiving’s annual dinner

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores raised funds for one active community member, Bob Vogelbaugh, otherwise known as ‘Mr. Thanksgiving.’

According to a media release from Hy-Vee, on Tuesday Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores presented Mr. Thanksgiving with a check for over $13,000 to help with hosting his annual Thanksgiving dinner.

“What began as a small fundraiser at one Hy-Vee store, to a coordinated effort at all Quad City stores, the month of November turkey sales is much more than just the main course meal,” Hy-Vee officials said. “Hy-Vee is proud to once again support Bob in his annual Thanksgiving meal that serves thousands of people in our community.”

This year will be Mr. Thanksgiving’s 53rd Thanksgiving community dinner. Mr. Thanksgiving says he will be using the funds raised from Hy-Vee to continue his annual Thanksgiving dinner tradition.

Additionally, Mr. Thanksgiving was also chosen as the grand marshal for the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII, happening this weekend.

