Quad Cities Hy-Vees raise funds for Mr. Thanksgiving’s annual dinner

Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores raised funds for one active community member, Bob Vogelbaugh, otherwise known as ‘Mr. Thanksgiving.’
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores raised funds for one active community member, Bob Vogelbaugh, otherwise known as ‘Mr. Thanksgiving.’

According to a media release from Hy-Vee, on Tuesday Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores presented Mr. Thanksgiving with a check for over $13,000 to help with hosting his annual Thanksgiving dinner.

“What began as a small fundraiser at one Hy-Vee store, to a coordinated effort at all Quad City stores, the month of November turkey sales is much more than just the main course meal,” Hy-Vee officials said. “Hy-Vee is proud to once again support Bob in his annual Thanksgiving meal that serves thousands of people in our community.”

This year will be Mr. Thanksgiving’s 53rd Thanksgiving community dinner. Mr. Thanksgiving says he will be using the funds raised from Hy-Vee to continue his annual Thanksgiving dinner tradition.

Additionally, Mr. Thanksgiving was also chosen as the grand marshal for the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII, happening this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash late Friday on I-80 near the...
Iowa State Patrol identifies victims in I-80 crash in Scott County
Police: ‘Brady Street closed until approximately 8 p.m.’
Gavel
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Davenport Monday evening
Craig Edward Weber, 56, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle or...
Davenport man charged with impersonating law enforcement

Latest News

The Augustana Symphonic Band at the Hamann Concert Hall.
Augustana symphonic band to tour Japan
Humane Society of Scott Co.
Crowded conditions at Humane Society of Scott Co. called a crisis
Gaines Street between 11th Street and 12th Street is closed for sewer work, according to city...
Traffic Alert: Road closure at Gaines Street
Police lights
Woman facing more charges in fatal crash on Great River Bridge