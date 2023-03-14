Quad City Animal Welfare Center to hold ‘It’s Your Lucky Day Adoption Special’

This weekend QC Animal Welfare Center is holding an adoption special for all adult pets.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Animal Welfare Center, QCAWC, will hold an adoption special this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day in hopes to encourage those who have been considering adopting a pet to do so.

The ‘It’s Your Lucky Day Adoption Special’ will be held at QCAWC, 724 2nd West Avenue, on Friday and Saturday, and QCAWC officials say that all adult animals will have reduced adoptions fees of just $13.

“Change your luck and theirs too by adopting a new furry family member,” QCAWC officials said.

Animals available for adoption can be found by visiting the QCAWC website or by visiting the QCAWC Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash late Friday on I-80 near the...
Iowa State Patrol identifies victims in I-80 crash in Scott County
Craig Edward Weber, 56, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle or...
Davenport man charged with impersonating law enforcement
Shalynda Shurpree Montgomery, 23, of Davenport, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B...
Woman facing attempted murder charge in Davenport shooting
Moline wins 4A title
Moline wins the Class 4A boys basketball title
Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are returning to their roots to not only showcase...
Local film directors visit movie fans for latest film

Latest News

A live look at Trump's speech in downtown Davenport, Monday night.
Happening Now at 6:18 p.m. Live Look Into Trump Speech
Trump's speech about to begin.
Happening Now, 6:06 p.m. Trump At Adler Theatre
Deputies investigate death of man found near Mediapolis Community School property
Your First Alert Forecast