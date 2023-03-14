Quad City Animal Welfare Center to hold ‘It’s Your Lucky Day Adoption Special’

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Animal Welfare Center, QCAWC, will hold an adoption special this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day in hopes to encourage those who have been considering adopting a pet to do so.

The ‘It’s Your Lucky Day Adoption Special’ will be held at QCAWC, 724 2nd West Avenue, on Friday and Saturday, and QCAWC officials say that all adult animals will have reduced adoptions fees of just $13.

“Change your luck and theirs too by adopting a new furry family member,” QCAWC officials said.

Animals available for adoption can be found by visiting the QCAWC website or by visiting the QCAWC Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.