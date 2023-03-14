Sunny and cool today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Skies are gradually clearing this morning which means we will have plenty of sunshine across the arae this afternoon. Temps will still be below normal today, but winds won’t be an issue so upper 30s and low 40s look likely. A big warm up is on the way ahead of a major storm system Thursday into Friday. South winds will pick up and clouds will increase on Wednesday leading to highs in the 50s. Rain will break out on Thursday and wrap up shortly after midnight on Friday. Rainfall amounts will approach one inch in many locations. A strong front will arrive Friday morning and winds may gust close to 50 mph throughout the day. This may lead to wind advisory and First Alert Day criteria. Oh and to make matters worse, well below normal temps are likely leading to wind chills near 0º by Saturday morning.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. High: 40º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 30º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High: 57º.

