Tug Fest talks: Deadline approaches for final decision on Tug Fest dispute

LECLAIRE, Iowa and PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - Wednesday marks the deadline for talks between the City of LeClaire and the City of Port Byron, regarding plans for this year’s tug of war event across the Mississippi River. Both cities have been in a dispute over how to run this year’s Tug Fest.

LeClaire Tug Fest representatives have proposed switching sides for some of the tugging events, as they believe Port Byron has an unfair advantage because of the river current.

Port Byron representatives say that they stand by their decision to keep the festival as is.

Both cities are planning their own events incase things do not work out, city officials from LeClaire and Port Byron said.

Both cities are planning their own events incase things do not work out, city officials from LeClaire and Port Byron said.

