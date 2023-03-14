Tug Fest talks: Deadline approaches for final decision on Tug Fest dispute

Wednesday marks the deadline for talks between the City of LeClaire and the City of Port Byron, regarding plans for this year’s Tug Fest.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa and PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - Wednesday marks the deadline for talks between the City of LeClaire and the City of Port Byron, regarding plans for this year’s tug of war event across the Mississippi River. Both cities have been in a dispute over how to run this year’s Tug Fest.

LeClaire Tug Fest representatives have proposed switching sides for some of the tugging events, as they believe Port Byron has an unfair advantage because of the river current.

Port Byron representatives say that they stand by their decision to keep the festival as is.

Both cities are planning their own events incase things do not work out, city officials from LeClaire and Port Byron said.

TV6 will provide updates as they become available regarding the decision for Tug Fest 2023 from LeClaire and Port Byron Tug Fest officials.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash late Friday on I-80 near the...
Iowa State Patrol identifies victims in I-80 crash in Scott County
Police: ‘Brady Street closed until approximately 8 p.m.’
Gavel
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Davenport Monday evening
Craig Edward Weber, 56, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle or...
Davenport man charged with impersonating law enforcement

Latest News

Railroad tracks in downtown Davenport in April 2021.
Davenport to announce spring flood preparations, Wednesday
The Augustana Symphonic Band at the Hamann Concert Hall.
Augustana symphonic band to tour Japan
Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores presented Mr. Thanksgiving with a check on Tuesday.
Quad Cities Hy-Vees raise funds for Mr. Thanksgiving’s annual dinner
Humane Society of Scott Co.
Crowded conditions at Humane Society of Scott Co. called a crisis