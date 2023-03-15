Breezy and milder today

Rain returns on Thursday
Look for warmer weather Wednesday, then rain chances Thursday, followed by windy conditions Friday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and milder conditions will be seen across the QCA today ahead of a strong storm system that will bring rain, snow and wind to the region on Thursday.  Highs today will run into the mid 50s thanks to gusty south winds.  Clouds will be on the increase as well.  Thursday will bring another day with highs near 50º, but widespread rain rolls into the area in the afternoon followed by a strong front in the evening.  Behind the front NW winds will gust close to 50 mph sending temperatures in a free fall.  Wind chills will be at or below zero by Friday morning.  Blustery conditions will continue into Saturday morning leading to wind chills near 0º once again.  A few flurries can’t be ruled out on Saturday as well.  The weather pattern looks quieter early next week allowing for temps to rebound to the 40s and 50s by Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Breezy and warmer. High: 57º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 43º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 50º.

