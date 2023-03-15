Close Up With CASI: St. Patrick’s Day Race Weekend

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The annual St. Patrick’s Day Race, in downtown Davenport, to benefit the Center For Active Seniors (CASI) is set to take place, Saturday.

Laura Kopp, CASI President and CEO shares everything you’ll need to know leading up to this year’s 41st CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race.

Kopp says that even though the weather isn’t going to be ideal, CASI still encourages people to come out and participate in the race. The St. Patrick’s Day race is CASI’s biggest fund raising event.

Kopp also adds that if you don’t think running in the cold is for you, consider registering as a ghost runner and just come celebrate at the after party.

There will also be a costume contest, so wear your green, Kopp said.

CASI Information:

Address- 1035 West Kimberly Road

Phone- 563-386-7477

Race registration- https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=137608

Website- https://www.casiseniors.org/

Upcoming events include the Senior Social Services Fair:

  • Information on all social services available to seniors
  • Tuesday, March 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Free to attend
  • Covid boosters available
  • Snacks provided

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

