Crews respond to Moline house fire Tuesday night

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday night.

Fire officials say firefighters responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue at 9:53 p.m., and crews on scene reported seeing fire and smoke coming from the front of a two-story family home. The occupants, three adults, and a child had evacuated the building before crews arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 10 minutes, starting with the exterior porch area. The four displaced residents refused assistance from Red Cross, and no occupants were injured during the fire, according to a press release.

East Moline, Rock Island, and Arsenal Fire Departments as well as Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy, and Moline Police Department assisted crews on scene.

Moline Fire Department is investigating the incident, officials say.

