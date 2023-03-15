Davenport man arrested for groping woman at Davenport Public Library

Alexander J Roberts was arrested Tuesday after police say he groped a woman inside the Davenport Public Library.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he groped a woman, twice while inside the Davenport Public Library.

At approximately 10:54 a.m. the Davenport Police Department responded to the Davenport Public Library, 321 North Main Street, in reference to an assault. Police say Alexander J Roberts, 37 assaulted a woman by grabbing her buttocks with his hand on two occasions.

Police say Roberts admitted post-miranda to grabbing the woman’s buttocks and admitted it was sexual in nature.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance, which officials said they were able to watch.

Police say in the video surveillance, Roberts was observed sitting at a desk near a book shelf and can be seen grabbing the woman’s buttocks while she was turned, bent over and placing books on the shelf.

Roberts was booked into the Scott County Jail around 11:30 a.m., police said. Roberts is still in custody as of 9:23 p.m. according to jail documents.

