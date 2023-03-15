Maquon woman charged with killing former Maquon police chief pushes some charges be dismissed

Marcy Oglesby
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - Marcy Oglesby, a Maquon woman, charged with killing former Maquon police chief, Richard Young, and then storing Young’s body in a storage unit, before it was discovered, is pushing for some of the charges against her to be dismissed.

Earlier this month, Oglesby asked for some of her charges to be dropped for violating her right to a speedy trial, according to court documents. Oglesby has a hearing set for Thursday.

In February Oglesby was charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery, court documents state.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash late Friday on I-80 near the...
Iowa State Patrol identifies victims in I-80 crash in Scott County
Police: ‘Brady Street closed until approximately 8 p.m.’
Gavel
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Davenport Monday evening
Craig Edward Weber, 56, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle or...
Davenport man charged with impersonating law enforcement

Latest News

Alexander J Roberts was arrested Tuesday after police say he groped a woman inside the...
Davenport man arrested for groping woman at Davenport Public Library
Your First Alert Forecast
Black Hawk College announces 3 finalists for president
Augustana Symphonic Band touring Japan
Augustana Symphonic Band touring Japan