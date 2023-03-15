Maquon woman charged with killing former Maquon police chief pushes some charges be dismissed

MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - Marcy Oglesby, a Maquon woman, charged with killing former Maquon police chief, Richard Young, and then storing Young’s body in a storage unit, before it was discovered, is pushing for some of the charges against her to be dismissed.

Earlier this month, Oglesby asked for some of her charges to be dropped for violating her right to a speedy trial, according to court documents. Oglesby has a hearing set for Thursday.

In February Oglesby was charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery, court documents state.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.