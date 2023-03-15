Moline Police to step up traffic, DUI enforcement for St. Patrick’s Day

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - St. Patrick’s Day this year falls on a Friday, meaning a long weekend of parties, green beer and Irish-themed shenanigans, however the Moline Police Department says that they still want you to have fun, but not at the expense of common sense and safety. So, that’s why this weekend, Moline police will be stepping up their traffic and DUI enforcement for St. Patrick’s Day and are saying “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”, and police added that includes cannabis or any other impairing substances.

“Don’t press your luck on St. Patrick’s day by driving intoxicated,” said Moline Police Chief Darren Gault. “Be sure to set up a plan to attend the parade, party or event that includes a way to get home safely. Designate a driver or use ride-sharing services.”

In addition to looking for alcohol and cannabis-impaired drivers, Moline police will be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are lowest, stated a media release from Moline Police Department. Speeding, distracted driving and all traffic laws will be strictly enforced.

Always designating a sober driver and not letting friends drive drunk are just two simple steps to help avoid a tragic crash or an arrest for driving under the influence of drugs and or alcohol, police said.

Moline Police Department’s media release also stated other tips and tactics for enjoying a safe St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend include:

Making sure all guests designate a sober driver in advance or help arrange ride-sharing with other sober drivers

Serve lots of food and include non-alcoholic beverages at the party

Keep the phone numbers for local cab companies handy and take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving drunk

Designate a sober driver before the party begins and give that person your keys

If you do not have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home, call a cab, sober friend or family member to pick you up or just stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober

Buckle up

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation, stated Moline Police Department’s media release.

