Mostly clear tonight, Increasing Clouds Wednesday

A midweek warm up and rain chances on the way
Look for warmer weather Wednesday, then rain chances Thursday, followed by windy conditions Friday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We finally got a chance to enjoy some sunshine, if briefly. Now our attention turns to a midweek warm up and rain chances. Look for a few passing clouds tonight with lows near 30. Sunshine returns early Wednesday, followed by a gradual increase in cloud cover with highs in the 50′s. The warmer readings continue into Thursday, with occasional moderate to heavy rain. Some locations could get totals up to 1″. Another system moves through Friday morning, producing colder air and blustery winds that could reach First Alert Day criteria. Readings drop back into the 30′s through the weekend. Bundle up for the St Patrick’s Day parade!

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds, then gradual clearing overnight. Low: 30°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, then gradually increasing cloudiness. Breezy and warmer. High: 57°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance for rain developing overnight. Low: 42°.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of light to moderate to heavy rain likely. High: 50°.

