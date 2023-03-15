Red Cross to host ‘Sound the Alarm Campaign’ free smoke alarm instillation, Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - If you’ve been needing a new smoke alarm, the American Red Cross in Morrison will be hosting a free smoke alarm installation event, later this month, and the Red Cross is encouraging the community to sign up.

The American Red Cross of Illinois is leading the ‘Sound the Alarm’ smoke alarm instillation and home fire safety event on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of a national Red Cross initiative to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 communities across the country throughout the year, according to a media release from the American Red Cross.

“Sound the Alarm is a meaningful way to get involved in the community and directly impact lives,” said Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois, Leslie Luther. “In just one day, Red Cross volunteers are helping save lives by installing free smoke alarms in homes in Morrison, which cuts the risk of dying in a home fire by half.”

Event organizers say to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation, Morrison residents can visit this link or call 815-963-8471, ext. 7. During the 20-minute home visits, Red Cross volunteers will also share information on the causes of home fire, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

Volunteers are also needed and event organizers say people can register at SoundTheAlarm.org to install free smoke alarms and share fire safety information with residents during Morrison’s Sound the Alarm event. No prior experience is needed. Training will be provided before volunteer teams, with members of the Red Cross.

“Fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and many of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to escape a home fire,” said Jeff Klarman, Board Chair for the American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois. “Through the Sound the Alarm campaign, we’re working to reduce the number of facilities by increasing homes that have working smoke alarms.”

