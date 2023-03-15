Science behind wind formation

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Wind is a big driver in our weather forecast.

The NOAA Glossary defines wind as “the horizontal motion of the air past a given point. Winds begin with differences in air pressures. Pressure that’s higher at one place than another sets up a force pushing from the high toward the low pressure.

This is known as the pressure gradient force.

Air pressure is always trying to reach a state of equilibrium or balance. In fact, that’s what the atmosphere tries to do on a daily basis, which is why we have weather in the first place.

If you have an area of weak high pressure flowing to an area of weak low pressure, the result is weaker winds.

On the flip side, if the area of high pressure and low pressure are stronger, that’s going to lead to a tighter pressure gradient, leading to stronger winds.

Often time when there is a tight pressure gradient, there’s a big change in temperature over distance, which is why the windiest months happen to be March and April as we transition from the coldest months to the warmer months.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman facing more charges in fatal crash on Great River Bridge
Alexander J Roberts was arrested Tuesday after police say he groped a woman inside the...
Davenport man arrested for groping woman at Davenport Public Library
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Austin Wilson, 28, was wanted for three counts of probation violation on charges of theft and...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on parole violations arrested
Police: ‘Brady Street closed until approximately 8 p.m.’

Latest News

Science behind wind formation
Potholes
Pothole season is here: How do they form?
Pothole season is here: How do they form?
TV6 Chief Photographer Mike Oritz captures aerial views of the flooding in downtown Davenport.
NOAA: Increased risk of major flooding on the Mississippi River this spring