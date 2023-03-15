Widespread rain and blustery winds Thursday

We'll see cloudy and breezy conditions tonight, followed by widespread rain and blustery winds for your Thursday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The next 24 to 48 hours will present us with an active and unsettled weather pattern. Clouds will linger across the region overnight into Thursday, followed by widespread moderate to heavy rain starting Thursday and continuing through the late evening hours. Some locations could receive up to 1″ of precipitation during the period. A changeover to snow will be possible on the back edge of that system, with a chance for minor accumulations. In addition to the rain and snow, this system will produce strong, sustained NW winds with gusts up to 45 mph overnight into Friday. The weekend forecast calls for breezy and dry conditions, with highs in the 20′s and 30′s, lows in the teens, and morning wind chills near zero. That will mean an icy start for the St Patrick’s Day parade. Look for warmer readings heading into next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy overnight. Low: 43°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of moderate to heavy rain likely. High: 50°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain becoming mixed with, then possibly changing to snow. Wind: NW 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery and much cooler. High: 34°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman facing more charges in fatal crash on Great River Bridge
Alexander J Roberts was arrested Tuesday after police say he groped a woman inside the...
Davenport man arrested for groping woman at Davenport Public Library
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Austin Wilson, 28, was wanted for three counts of probation violation on charges of theft and...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on parole violations arrested
Police: ‘Brady Street closed until approximately 8 p.m.’

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and warmer Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Windy and warm Wednesday; Rain Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Windy and warm Wednesday; Rain Thursday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and milder Wednesday
Windy and milder today
Windy and milder today