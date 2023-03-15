Widespread rain and blustery winds Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The next 24 to 48 hours will present us with an active and unsettled weather pattern. Clouds will linger across the region overnight into Thursday, followed by widespread moderate to heavy rain starting Thursday and continuing through the late evening hours. Some locations could receive up to 1″ of precipitation during the period. A changeover to snow will be possible on the back edge of that system, with a chance for minor accumulations. In addition to the rain and snow, this system will produce strong, sustained NW winds with gusts up to 45 mph overnight into Friday. The weekend forecast calls for breezy and dry conditions, with highs in the 20′s and 30′s, lows in the teens, and morning wind chills near zero. That will mean an icy start for the St Patrick’s Day parade. Look for warmer readings heading into next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy overnight. Low: 43°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of moderate to heavy rain likely. High: 50°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain becoming mixed with, then possibly changing to snow. Wind: NW 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery and much cooler. High: 34°.

