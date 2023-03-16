Case dismissed against man who threatened to ‘shoot up’ Knox Co. Courthouse

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The case against a man who threatened to “shoot up” the Knox County Courthouse in December of last year, has now been dismissed according to a court docket.

Matthew K. Sullivan, 30, called the Knox County Traffic Division about ongoing cases, when he threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse, deputies said. Sullivan was then found in his home in Galesburg, before any further threats could be done. He was charged with disorderly conduct.

According to a docket in Knox County, prosecutors filed a nolle prosequi, meaning that they are opting not to continue with the case, as of March 8.

TV6 has reached out to Knox County State’s Attorney, Jeremy Karlin to see why they are not moving forward with the case, but has not heard back yet.

