Case dismissed against man who threatened to ‘shoot up’ Knox Co. Courthouse

Charges dropped against man threatening court house, Knox County
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The case against a man who threatened to “shoot up” the Knox County Courthouse in December of last year, has now been dismissed according to a court docket.

Matthew K. Sullivan, 30, called the Knox County Traffic Division about ongoing cases, when he threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse, deputies said. Sullivan was then found in his home in Galesburg, before any further threats could be done. He was charged with disorderly conduct.

According to a docket in Knox County, prosecutors filed a nolle prosequi, meaning that they are opting not to continue with the case, as of March 8.

TV6 has reached out to Knox County State’s Attorney, Jeremy Karlin to see why they are not moving forward with the case, but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Alexander J Roberts was arrested Tuesday after police say he groped a woman inside the...
Davenport man arrested for groping woman at Davenport Public Library
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

Riverside Park restrooms temporarily closed due to vandalism
Pickleball injuries
Common injuries that can come from playing pickleball
Pickleball injuries
Common injuries from playing pickleball
Alexander M. Schaeffer, 20, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class...
Man charged with sexually abusing a child over several years in Bettendorf