Common injuries that can come from playing pickleball

By Marcia Lense
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pickleball is growing in popularity, with a 159-percent increase in participation over the past three years. Keegan Horack, a physical therapist with Genesis, says common injuries from the racket sport can involve knees, shoulders, and the back, especially if elderly participants have arthritis.

Horack says you can prevent injuries by easing into the sport, warming up, and using proper equipment, such as tennis shoes instead of running shoes.

