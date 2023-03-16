CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island police for possession methamphetamine

Silvis police are investigating copper theft, man is wanted by Moline police another man is wanted by Rock Island police.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Larry Hines ll, 38, is wanted by Rock Island police for possession of methamphetamine.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hines is 6-foot-1, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

