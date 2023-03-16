CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island police for possession methamphetamine

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Larry Hines ll, 38, is wanted by Rock Island police for possession of methamphetamine.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hines is 6-foot-1, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

