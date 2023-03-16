CRIME STOPPERS: Silvis police investigatate stolen copper from National Railway

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Silvis police are investigating after they say a man stole copper from a railway multiple times in February.

According to police, in February multiple times an unknown person went onto National Railway, 300 N. 9th Street, property and in buildings, stealing a large amount of copper wiring and copper coils.

He climbed utility poles and cut down the wire, police said.

The man caught on camera wearing camouflage clothing, police said.

If you have information about this theft, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest in this case, you’ll receive a cash reward.

