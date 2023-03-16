Galesburg woman facing drug charges

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman was arrested Tuesday on drug charges.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Galesburg Police Department, Monmouth Police Department and FBI TOCC- West Taskforce went to the 300 block of West First Street, Galesburg for a warrant served to Amy L. Gerstenberger, 40, according to a media release. The arrest was part of an ongoing joint investigation.

According to deputies, detectives also found about 11 grams of methamphetamine and baggies to package for resale.

Gerstenberger is charged with unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine.

Gerstenberger is being held in the Knox County Jail on a $500,000 bond, court records show. A preliminary hearing is set for April 5.

