Judge grants request to dismiss some charges against woman accused of killing former Maquon police chief

MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County judge Thursday dismissed some of the charges against Marcy Oglesby, accused of killing former Maquon police chief Richard Young and then storing his body in a storage unit.

According to court records, the judge dismissed charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery by administering dangerous substances, and concealment of a homicidal death during a hearing Thursday.

Oglesby argued in court documents that the charges, which were filed in February, violated her right to a speedy trial.

“This office respectfully disagrees with Judge Doyle’s interpretation of Illinois law and his decision,” Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said in an email. “We intend to file an immediate appeal of his ruling to the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield.”

Oglesby still faces two counts of forgery, two counts of possession of a firearm without requisite firearm owner’s identification card, and one count of concealment of a death.

Oglesby has a pretrial conference set for April 3, court records show.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.