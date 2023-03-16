Man accused of stealing $11K in tools from several Lowe’s stores as part of retail theft ring

Police say Adam Gilliland, 35, was arrested for being a part of a retail theft ring in Las Vegas.
Police say Adam Gilliland, 35, was arrested for being a part of a retail theft ring in Las Vegas.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say a man is facing charges for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from home improvement stores.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports Adam Gilliland, 35, stole tools and equipment from different Lowe’s locations over the course of many weeks while being part of a retail theft ring.

According to KVVU, Gilliland stole tools in the value of $11,000 that included power equipment and welders from December 2022 until February of this year.

An employee confronted Gilliland during one of the thefts, but he threatened the worker and reached into his pocket as if to grab a weapon, police said.

The 35-year-old is also facing charges of stealing from a plumbing business. He allegedly stole about $7,250 worth of items when working for the business by purchasing tools and requesting the invoice be sent to the store.

Authorities said Gilliland ended up being fired by the company for not showing up for his scheduled shift.

Gilliland has a court date scheduled for March 28. He is currently being held without bail, records show.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Alexander J Roberts was arrested Tuesday after police say he groped a woman inside the...
Davenport man arrested for groping woman at Davenport Public Library
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

Police lights
Police: Boy arrested after robbing bank in Silvis Thursday
Thursday a judge granted Oglesby's request to dismiss some charges.
Marcy Oglesby, judge grants request to drop some charges
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen declares bank system sound, as new rescues ordered
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
Banks announce $30B rescue package for First Republic