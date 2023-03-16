Man charged with sexually abusing a child over several years in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Wednesday after police say he sexually abused a child over multiple years.

Alexander M. Schaeffer, 20, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Feb.2 a child told an adult about sexual abuse from Schafer between ages 9-15. The adult then reported the abuse to DHS, which in turn reported it to the Bettendorf Police Department.

The child told police there were multiple incidents of sexual abuse, including about one month before turning 14, about October of 2019, according to police.

Schaeffer admitted to police there were several incidents of sexual abuse over several years, according to the affidavit. In October 2019, he was 17.

Schaeffer is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond. He has a preliminary hearing March 24.

