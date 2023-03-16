Man charged with sexually abusing a child over several years in Bettendorf

Alexander M. Schaeffer, 20, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class...
Alexander M. Schaeffer, 20, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.(Scott County Sheriff's Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Wednesday after police say he sexually abused a child over multiple years.

Alexander M. Schaeffer, 20, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Feb.2 a child told an adult about sexual abuse from Schafer between ages 9-15. The adult then reported the abuse to DHS, which in turn reported it to the Bettendorf Police Department.

The child told police there were multiple incidents of sexual abuse, including about one month before turning 14, about October of 2019, according to police.

Schaeffer admitted to police there were several incidents of sexual abuse over several years, according to the affidavit. In October 2019, he was 17.

Schaeffer is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond. He has a preliminary hearing March 24.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Alexander J Roberts was arrested Tuesday after police say he groped a woman inside the...
Davenport man arrested for groping woman at Davenport Public Library
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Police lights
Woman facing more charges in fatal crash on Great River Bridge

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Rain continues, followed by colder temperatures
Police lights
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Rain and wind arrive today
Rain and wind arrive today
Bobbie Taute-Howe is mourning her friend, 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick, who was found shot to...
Illinois man accused of killing estranged wife