Marcy Oglesby, judge grants request to drop some charges

MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - Marcy Oglesby, charged with killing former Maquon police chief Richard Young and then storing his body in a storage unit heard from a judge, Thursday about her request to have some of the charges against her dropped.

Thursday morning, a Knox County judge granted Oglesby’s request to dismiss four charges, those including first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery by administering dangerous substances, and concealment of a homicidal death, according to court documents.

Oglesby argued that the charges violated her right to a speedy trial, court documents showed. Oglesby still faces two counts of forgery, two counts of possession of a firearm without requisite firearm owner’s identification card, and one count of concealment of a death.

Oglesby has a pretrial conference set for April 3, court documents indicate.

TV6 has reached out to Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin for comment, but has not heard back yet.

