Marcy Oglesby, judge grants request to drop some charges

Thursday a judge granted Oglesby's request to dismiss some charges.
Thursday a judge granted Oglesby's request to dismiss some charges.(KWQC/Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - Marcy Oglesby, charged with killing former Maquon police chief Richard Young and then storing his body in a storage unit heard from a judge, Thursday about her request to have some of the charges against her dropped.

Thursday morning, a Knox County judge granted Oglesby’s request to dismiss four charges, those including first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery by administering dangerous substances, and concealment of a homicidal death, according to court documents.

Oglesby argued that the charges violated her right to a speedy trial, court documents showed. Oglesby still faces two counts of forgery, two counts of possession of a firearm without requisite firearm owner’s identification card, and one count of concealment of a death.

Oglesby has a pretrial conference set for April 3, court documents indicate.

TV6 has reached out to Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin for comment, but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Alexander J Roberts was arrested Tuesday after police say he groped a woman inside the...
Davenport man arrested for groping woman at Davenport Public Library
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

Police lights
Police: Boy arrested after robbing bank in Silvis Thursday
Amy Gerstenberger is charged with unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine and...
Galesburg woman facing drug charges
Silvis police are investigating copper theft, man is wanted by Moline police another man is...
CRIME STOPPERS: Silvis police investigate copper theft, 2 men wanted
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island police for possession methamphetamine