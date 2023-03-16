Moline Public Works spreads St. Patrick’s Day cheer with ‘Lucky-Gram’ deliveries

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Come rain or shine the lucky leprechauns at the City of Moline Public Works Department are here to deliver a bit of luck to their residents this St. Patrick’s Day.

Thursday morning was the last day for a lucky-gram donation, which was sponsored by the City of Moline’s Community Engagement Office.

“We really hope to continue it, it’s really fun to see people’s reactions sometimes they share with us online or even looking out the window to see what we’re doing and it’s really fun and we hope to continue it,” said Moline’s Marketing Specialist Stacy Laake.

This program began in 2022 during the COVID pandemic, as a way for the city to reconnect their neighbors. In the program’s second year, they’ve noticed how much people enjoy the signs and treat bags, and continue to register for the event.

“We’re always pleased if anyone is willing to take time to drop off something special we very much appreciate it,” said the Traffic Enforcement Sergeant Matt Russell.

Now for residents who weren’t able to register for this year’s lucky-gram the city will hold this again next year for 2024, and registration for that will open in January 2024.

