Moline Public Works spreads St. Patrick’s Day cheer with ‘Lucky-Gram’ deliveries

Moline Parks & Recreation spread St. Patrick's Day cheer with 'Lucky Charmed Deliveries'
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Come rain or shine the lucky leprechauns at the City of Moline Public Works Department are here to deliver a bit of luck to their residents this St. Patrick’s Day.

Thursday morning was the last day for a lucky-gram donation, which was sponsored by the City of Moline’s Community Engagement Office.

“We really hope to continue it, it’s really fun to see people’s reactions sometimes they share with us online or even looking out the window to see what we’re doing and it’s really fun and we hope to continue it,” said Moline’s Marketing Specialist Stacy Laake.

This program began in 2022 during the COVID pandemic, as a way for the city to reconnect their neighbors. In the program’s second year, they’ve noticed how much people enjoy the signs and treat bags, and continue to register for the event.

“We’re always pleased if anyone is willing to take time to drop off something special we very much appreciate it,” said the Traffic Enforcement Sergeant Matt Russell.

Now for residents who weren’t able to register for this year’s lucky-gram the city will hold this again next year for 2024, and registration for that will open in January 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Alexander J Roberts was arrested Tuesday after police say he groped a woman inside the...
Davenport man arrested for groping woman at Davenport Public Library
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

Thursday a judge granted Oglesby's request to dismiss some charges.
Judge grants request to dismiss some charges against woman accused of killing former Maquon police chief
Man charged with sexually abusing a child over several years in Bettendorf
A man is dead after deputies say he was trapped in a grain bin Wednesday in Dewitt.
Man dead in DeWitt after being trapped in grain bin
Police lights
Police: Boy arrested after robbing bank in Silvis Thursday