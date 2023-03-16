Muscatine Parks & Recreation to host weekend job fair

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Those looking for a spring and summer seasonal job may find one this weekend at the Muscatine Parks and Recreation job fair.

Muscatine Parks & Recreation department is holding a job fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Clubhouse at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course and officials with Muscatine Parks & Recreation say they’re looking to hire dependable, hardworking individuals to fill a variety of seasonal positions for the 2023 spring and summer seasons.

According to a media release from Muscatine Parks & Recreation officials, staff will be on hand to interact with attendees, discuss the job functions of available positions, and to discuss employment options.

Parks & Recreation staff says a variety of positions are available including lifeguards, slide attendants, cashiers, equipment operators, office clerk, golf clubhouse supervisors, gas dock attendants, recreation program leaders, several maintenance laborers, groundskeepers and College Search Kickoff program assistants.

If you an are individual who may consider a flexible work schedule, able to focus on higher level skills like safety and customer service, or an individual looking for their first job, but willing and able to learn on the job, the Parks & Recreation department has an opportunity for you, stated the media release.

“Come out to the golf course to talk with current staff, review open positions, and fill out an application,” staff said. Those interested can also fill out an application ahead of time by visiting the Career Center on the City of Muscatine website.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks & Recreation department at 563-263-0241.

Muscatine Parks & Recreation job fair will be this weekend. (Muscatine Parks & Recreation)

