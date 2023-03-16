Police: Boy arrested after robbing bank in Silvis Thursday

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A boy was arrested after police say he robbed Black Hawk State Bank in Silvis Thursday.

The Silvis Police Department responded about 2:06 p.m. Thursday to Black Hawk State Bank, 1100 1st Avenue for a hold-up alarm, according to a media release.

A male went into the bank alone, implied he had a gun, demanded money and ran from the bank with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Officers got a description of the person from witnesses and surveillance video, police said. With the East Moline Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, a boy was arrested five blocks away.

According to police, there is no threat to public safety.

