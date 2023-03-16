Riverside Park restrooms temporarily closed due to vandalism

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - As the weather begins to warm up, park visitors may want to make themselves aware that the restrooms at Riverside Park are temporarily closed.

The restrooms located near the playground inside Riverside Park are temporarily closed, according to Muscatine Parks and Recreation officials. An inspection of the restrooms Wednesday morning discovered that the restrooms were severely damaged by vandalism during the overnight hours.

Parks and recreation officials say that the restroom facility will be closed until repairs can be made and apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the vandalism.

“We will work as quickly as possible to repair the facility,” officials concluded.

