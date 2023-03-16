Soggy Thursday ahead of a cold Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for rain to roll into the area this morning and early afternoon. While there may be some breaks in rainfall, it will be mainly soggy for our Thursday. A strong cold front will arrive tonight kicking out any showers to the east before a surge of wind and cold air overtake the region. There may be a few flakes before the rain moves out, but any accumulations would be minimal. Windy conditions will continue through Friday and into Saturday leading to highs in the 20s and 30s and wind chills in the single digits and teens. A few flurries can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but overall the weekend is trending drier. Look for highs to get back to the 40s and 50s next week.

TODAY: Rain. High: 50º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Windy. Low: 27º Winds: NW 25-35 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy and cold. High: 34º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.