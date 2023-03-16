Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’

Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $225,000.(Texarkana Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (Gray News) – A 13-year-old Texas girl is now safe, thanks to Whataburger employees who felt that something was off about seeing the girl with a much older man, according to police.

The Texarkana Police Department said workers at the Whataburger called 911 on Tuesday to report a young girl eating with an older man in a situation that “didn’t seem right.”

Police said the employees’ instincts were “spot on.”

Responding officers found that the 79-year-old man, identified as Michael Clark, had offered the girl money in exchange for sexual favors. Clark had picked up the girl in his truck as she walked down the street just before they went to Whataburger, police said.

The girl told police that Clark had inappropriately touched her during a previous encounter a few weeks ago.

Police said after interviewing everyone involved, Clark was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $225,000.

No further immediate information was made available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Alexander J Roberts was arrested Tuesday after police say he groped a woman inside the...
Davenport man arrested for groping woman at Davenport Public Library
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

Police lights
Police: Boy arrested after robbing bank in Silvis Thursday
Police say Adam Gilliland, 35, was arrested for being a part of a retail theft ring in Las Vegas.
Man accused of stealing $11K in tools from several Lowe’s stores as part of retail theft ring
Thursday a judge granted Oglesby's request to dismiss some charges.
Marcy Oglesby, judge grants request to drop some charges
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen declares bank system sound, as new rescues ordered
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
Banks announce $30B rescue package for First Republic