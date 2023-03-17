2 injured in crash on Route 84 Friday in Rock Island Co.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded around 8:30 a.m. Friday to Route 84 between Port Byron and Rapid City for a crash with two vehicles and one semi-truck.

According to Port Byron Fire Department, two people were injured.

The highway was closed due to the crash but has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.