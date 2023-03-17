2 injured in crash on Route 84 Friday in Rock Island Co.
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded around 8:30 a.m. Friday to Route 84 between Port Byron and Rapid City for a crash with two vehicles and one semi-truck.
According to Port Byron Fire Department, two people were injured.
The highway was closed due to the crash but has since been reopened.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.