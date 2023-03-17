2 injured in crash on Route 84 Friday in Rock Island Co.

Crews responded Friday morning to a crash on Route 84 that injured two.
Crews responded Friday morning to a crash on Route 84 that injured two.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded around 8:30 a.m. Friday to Route 84 between Port Byron and Rapid City for a crash with two vehicles and one semi-truck.

According to Port Byron Fire Department, two people were injured.

The highway was closed due to the crash but has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Police lights
Police: Boy arrested after robbing bank in Silvis Thursday
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile

Latest News

Lisa Bluder
Lisa Bluder’s impact on Iowa basketball goes beyond the court
Crews responded Friday morning to a crash on Route 84 that injured two.
Crews respond to crash on Route 84
A man was killed in a crash in West Burlington Thursday.
Man killed in West Burlington crash
Windy and very cold today
Windy and very cold today