‘Bring your dog to meet the Easter bunny’ Moline Parks & Rec to host ‘Pooch Pics with the Bunny’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hop on over to the Moline Garden Center, later this month for a “paw-some” time and get your pup’s picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

On Tuesday, March 28, Moline Parks & Recreation will host a ‘Pooch Pics with the Bunny’ event at the Moline Garden Center, 3450 5th Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with time slots being offered every half hour, parks and recreation officials said. Pre-registration is required. Walk-ins and aggressive dogs are not allowed.

The cost to register for the event is eight dollars, per dog, officials said.

The deadline to register for ‘Pooch Pics with the Bunny’ is Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m., according to Moline Parks & Recreation’s media release. If you have multiple dogs and would like to receive individual pictures and goodie bags, you must sign up each dog separately and select your quantity at the time of registration.

For additional information, call 309-524-2424.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.