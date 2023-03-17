Galesburg officer graduates from FBI National Academy

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Deputy Chief Daniel Hostens graduated from the FBI National Academy Thursday.

According to Chief Russell Idle, Hostens is one of 247 officers in the 285th session and the third officer in the department to complete this program in over 20 years.

“Deputy Chief Hostens is a highly trained and experienced public servant dedicated to the citizens of the City of Galesburg,” said Idle. “This training will further improve his extensive knowledge base and ability to help lead our agency.”

The National Academy is 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training, according to a media release. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

Acroindg to Idle, Hostens started his career with the Galesburg Police Department in 1996. Before he worked in Galesburg, Hostens was a military police officer in the Army and a K9 handler. Deputy Chief Hostens has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University. He has also graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.