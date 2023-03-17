Galesburg officer graduates from FBI National Academy

Galesburg Deputy Chief Daniel Hostens graduated from the FBI National Academy Thursday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Deputy Chief Daniel Hostens graduated from the FBI National Academy Thursday.

According to Chief Russell Idle, Hostens is one of 247 officers in the 285th session and the third officer in the department to complete this program in over 20 years.

“Deputy Chief Hostens is a highly trained and experienced public servant dedicated to the citizens of the City of Galesburg,” said Idle. “This training will further improve his extensive knowledge base and ability to help lead our agency.”

The National Academy is 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training, according to a media release. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

Acroindg to Idle, Hostens started his career with the Galesburg Police Department in 1996. Before he worked in Galesburg, Hostens was a military police officer in the Army and a K9 handler. Deputy Chief Hostens has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University. He has also graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Police lights
Police: Boy arrested after robbing bank in Silvis Thursday
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile

Latest News

According to police, Martin is charged with aggravated assault charges in connection to the...
Man wanted in Rock Island for intentionally hitting squad car, police say
Galesburg Deputy Chief Daniel Hostens graduated from the FBI National Academy Thursday.
Galesburg officer graduates from FBI National Academy
Man killed in West Burlington crash
Man killed in West Burlington crash
According to Port Byron Fire Department, two people were injured.
2 injured in crash on Route 84 Friday in Rock Island Co.