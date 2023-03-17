‘I Bake It That Way’ offers baking and decorating classes

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATKINSON, Ill. (KWQC) -Nicole Rubitsky, licensed baker and owner of I Bake It That Way by Nicole, features her baked goods and creations and shares information about upcoming classes and workshops where participants can learn how to bake and decorate cakes, cupcakes, and cookies that look as good as they taste.

Nicole started her business in 2018 and is transitioning to a commercial location in Atkinson later this year.

The classes discussed during the interview are held at various businesses and locations throughout the Quad Cities area.

To see more information or to sign up for the various classes including date/times and hosting locations visit https://www.facebook.com/ibakeitthatway/events

