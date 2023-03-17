Loras, St. Ambrose sign physical therapy agreement.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Loras College and St. Ambrose University have entered a collaboration that college officials say will benefit students pursuing graduate studies in physical therapy.

The agreement between Loras and St. Ambrose will provide an opportunity for students to complete both a bachelor’s degree and a doctor of physical therapy degree in five and a half years through a “three plus two and a half articulation agreement,” stated a media release from the colleges. In addition to offering an accelerated timeline to completing the doctorate, the agreement guarantees the top five Loras students interviews with St. Ambrose’s Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.

“We are delighted that Loras College students will have the opportunity to pursue the DPT degree on an accelerated timeline at St. Ambrose University,” said Loras College Provost Donna Heald, PhD. “Physical therapy is an area of interest for a significant number of our students, and we know that many will appreciate the tuition savings and ability to become a licensed physical therapist in five and a half years, instead of the seven standard years.”

According to the media release, Loras faculty are developing degree plans so students entering Loras can complete their general education requirements, major requirements, and prerequisite courses for the DPT program in their first three years as a Duhawk Loras College. Students who have completed the application requirements and achieved an overall grade point average of 3.0 or higher will be eligible to apply in their junior year for admission to St. Ambrose’s DPT program, stated the media release.

If accepted into the DPT program, students will transition to St. Ambrose University in their fourth year and will be awarded a bachelor’s degree from Loras after the successful completion of their first year of courses at St. Ambrose, officials said. Students who successfully complete all requirements will be awarded the DPT degree from St. Ambrose University at the conclusion of two and a half years.

The first cohort of Loras students may apply for admission to the “three plus two and a half DPT program” at St. Ambrose University for the fall of 2024, concluded the media release.

