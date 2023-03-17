Man killed in West Burlington crash

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was killed in a crash in West Burlington Thursday.

West Burlington police responded at 5:50 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 34 at the Gear Avenue exit. Firefighters from West Burlington and Burlington fire departments also responded.

The driver was found in the vehicle unconscious and unresponsive. The man was transported to Great River Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was eastbound on Highway 34 when it veered across the median and westbound lanes of traffic and entered the north ditch, according to police.

The vehicle then struck a tree.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

