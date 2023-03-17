Man killed in West Burlington crash

A man was killed in a crash in West Burlington Thursday.
A man was killed in a crash in West Burlington Thursday.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was killed in a crash in West Burlington Thursday.

West Burlington police responded at 5:50 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 34 at the Gear Avenue exit. Firefighters from West Burlington and Burlington fire departments also responded.

The driver was found in the vehicle unconscious and unresponsive. The man was transported to Great River Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was eastbound on Highway 34 when it veered across the median and westbound lanes of traffic and entered the north ditch, according to police.

The vehicle then struck a tree.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Heidi Matheny faces 15 to life when she is sentened for killing her 93-year-old grandmother...
Graphic: Ohio woman gets life in prison for drowning grandmother in sink
Bobbie Taute-Howe is mourning her friend, 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick, who was found shot to...
Illinois man accused of killing estranged wife

Latest News

Windy and very cold today
Windy and very cold today
80 restaurants across the QCA are participating from March 20-26.
Culinary industry leaders look forward to Quad Cities Restaurant Week
Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu pleaded guilty to arson.
Two men plead guilty to arson in Galesburg, Ill
Police: Boy arrested after robbing bank in Silvis Thursday