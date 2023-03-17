Man wanted in Rock Island for intentionally hitting squad car, police say

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is wanted in Rock Island after police say he intentionally hit a squad car with a stolen vehicle Thursday.

Rock Island police saw a stolen Honda CRV being driven in the 800 block of 11th Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a media release.

The driver of the stolen Honda, identified as 20-year-old Jacob E. Martin, followed the officer’s squad car, police said. He attempted to internally cause an accident and start a police chase, the officer said they attempted to avoid the situation.

According to police, Martin then intentionally hit the driver’s side of the squad car in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue.

A chase started and officers followed Martin through Rock Island, onto the Rock Island-Milan Parkway, going over 100 miles per hour, police said. With inclement weather, wet roadways, and increased potential for serious injury, officers reduced their speed, losing sight of Martin’s stolen vehicle.

According to police, Martin has tried numerous times to start a police chase over the past seven months, oftentimes swerving directly at officers on foot or in a squad car.

According to police, aggravated assault charges are being sought in connection to the incident, and Martin has active warrants for his arrest for:

aggravated unlawful use of weapons and Motor Vehicle Theft with no bond

fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and unlawful possession of a vehicle part knowing it to be stolen with a $50,000 bond

burglary to a motor vehicle with a $15,000 bond

aggravated assault with the use of a motor vehicle and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories with a $50,000 bond

unlawful possession of vehicle parts known to be stolen with a $75,000 bond

Martin has an extensive criminal history, and is known to carry weapons, he should be considered a dangerous fugitive. Police ask anyone with information as to Martin’s whereabouts to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762- 9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.