‘Paw Patrol Live!: Heroes Unite’ coming to Vibrant Arena

There will be three shows featuring a brand-new, interactive adventure March 28-29 in Moline
‘Paw Patrol Live!: Heroes Unite’ coming to Vibrant Arena
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group proudly present PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark for three shows from March 28-29.

Guest Ben Butters talks about the brand production which is an interactive stage show where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed and honorary members of the pack while helping the pups solve puzzles. This new adventure is absolutely PAWsome!

The show features stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along with the cast.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is scheduled to be at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, for one show on Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. and two shows on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $26 and can be purchased at the Vibrant Arena Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, and at www.pawpatrollive.com.

A limited number of add-ons for the shows are available including V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages, starting at $90. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Heidi Matheny faces 15 to life when she is sentened for killing her 93-year-old grandmother...
Graphic: Ohio woman gets life in prison for drowning grandmother in sink
Liliana Holbrook is accused of helping a customer make multiple false returns at a retail store...
Employee accused of gifting customer nearly $10K in bogus return scam

Latest News

Silvis Public Library has plentiful options to keep kids of all ages engaged and reading from...
‘Read, Set, Grow’: children’s spring programs are in full bloom at Silvis library
Ruthie's Steak & Seafood special during QC Restaurant Week
QC Restaurant Week to launch on Monday
Ruthie's Steak & Seafood special during QC Restaurant Week
QC Restaurant Week: Ruthie's Steak & Seafood
Silvis Public Library has plentiful options to keep kids of all ages engaged and reading from...
‘Read, Set, Grow’: children’s spring programs are in full bloom at Silvis library