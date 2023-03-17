‘Paw Patrol Live!: Heroes Unite’ coming to Vibrant Arena

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group proudly present PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark for three shows from March 28-29.

Guest Ben Butters talks about the brand production which is an interactive stage show where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed and honorary members of the pack while helping the pups solve puzzles. This new adventure is absolutely PAWsome!

The show features stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along with the cast.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is scheduled to be at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, for one show on Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. and two shows on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $26 and can be purchased at the Vibrant Arena Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, and at www.pawpatrollive.com.

A limited number of add-ons for the shows are available including V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages, starting at $90. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

