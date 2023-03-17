QC Restaurant Week to launch on Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A regional dining tradition will kick off next week featuring a record number of participating restaurants.

Visit Quad Cities has announced that the 2023 QC Restaurant Week will run March 20-26 with over 80 local restaurants participating.

Katrina Keuning, Digital Marketing Storyteller with Visit Quad Cities and Chef Peter Sedlak, Chef D’Cuisine at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, explain how this observation provides visitors and residents a special opportunity to try many of the area’s many fantastic restaurants.

The chef also features dishes that diners can discover at the eatery including Ruthie’s restaurant week specials: Stuffed Shrimp, boursin cheese, blue crab stuffing, colossal shrimp, sweet corn cream, grilled Belgium endive, and petite carrots.

Interested diners can click https://qcrestaurantweek.com/ for the details on participating restaurants.

Area foodies can also win local restaurant gift cards while they’re dining out. To enter, visit a participating restaurant between March 20-26, then go to the website to fill out the entry form and include a picture of your receipt, a selfie at the restaurant, or pose with your carryout meal. Diners can post about their QC Restaurant Week meals using #QCRestaurantWeek hashtag.

To see the menu at Ruthies Steak & Seafood, visit https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com/ruthies_menu.html

