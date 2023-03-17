QC Restaurant Week to launch on Monday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A regional dining tradition will kick off next week featuring a record number of participating restaurants.

Visit Quad Cities has announced that the 2023 QC Restaurant Week will run March 20-26 with over 80 local restaurants participating.

Katrina Keuning, Digital Marketing Storyteller with Visit Quad Cities and Chef Peter Sedlak, Chef D’Cuisine at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, explain how this observation provides visitors and residents a special opportunity to try many of the area’s many fantastic restaurants.

The chef also features dishes that diners can discover at the eatery including Ruthie’s restaurant week specials: Stuffed Shrimp, boursin cheese, blue crab stuffing, colossal shrimp, sweet corn cream, grilled Belgium endive, and petite carrots.

Interested diners can click https://qcrestaurantweek.com/ for the details on participating restaurants.

Area foodies can also win local restaurant gift cards while they’re dining out. To enter, visit a participating restaurant between March 20-26, then go to the website to fill out the entry form and include a picture of your receipt, a selfie at the restaurant, or pose with your carryout meal. Diners can post about their QC Restaurant Week meals using #QCRestaurantWeek hashtag.

To see the menu at Ruthies Steak & Seafood, visit https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com/ruthies_menu.html

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Heidi Matheny faces 15 to life when she is sentened for killing her 93-year-old grandmother...
Graphic: Ohio woman gets life in prison for drowning grandmother in sink
Liliana Holbrook is accused of helping a customer make multiple false returns at a retail store...
Employee accused of gifting customer nearly $10K in bogus return scam

Latest News

Silvis Public Library has plentiful options to keep kids of all ages engaged and reading from...
‘Read, Set, Grow’: children’s spring programs are in full bloom at Silvis library
Ruthie's Steak & Seafood special during QC Restaurant Week
QC Restaurant Week: Ruthie's Steak & Seafood
Silvis Public Library has plentiful options to keep kids of all ages engaged and reading from...
‘Read, Set, Grow’: children’s spring programs are in full bloom at Silvis library
Paw Patrol LIVE: Heroes United
‘Paw Patrol Live!: Heroes Unite’ coming to Vibrant Arena