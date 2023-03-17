QCA animal shelters at crisis capacity, holding St. Patrick’s Day adoption specials

Animal shelters, like the Humane Society of Scott County and the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center have both announced St. Patrick’s Day adoption specials.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Animal shelters across the QCA are at crisis capacity, which means they do not have enough room in their facilities to house the increasing number of animals coming in. That’s why this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and into next week, QCA animal shelters are hoping to change the luck of some animals by holding adoption promotions, in hopes of getting pets into their “fur-ever” homes.

“We are at crisis capacity right now,” said Humane Society of Scott County Development Manager, Celina Rippel. “Which means we have way more dogs than we have kennels available.”

All adoption fees at the Human Society of Scott County are only $17 until March 26, Rippel said.

A similar situation is happening at the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center. Shelter employees say they’re also running out of room for pets in their facility.

To help combat this, QCAWC employees say they’ll be offering their first St. Patrick’s Day promotion called ‘It’s Your Lucky Day’ in hopes of encouraging those considering adoption to visit their animal shelter this month.

“I like to say that when you adopt one dog or cat you’re actually helping two animals,” said Executive Director of QCAWC, Patti McRae. “The one you’re taking home, and the space you make for the next animal for us to bring in, so it’s definitely a win-win if you can adopt.”

Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center officials say they’ll be offering $13 adoption fees for their adult cats and dogs on Friday and Saturday.

McRae also added that because of this promotion, they’re hoping to see anywhere from 25 to 30 adoption applications.

To learn more about how you can adopt from the Human Society of Scott County, visit https://hssc.us/all-pets and to learn more about adopting from the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center, visit https://qcawc.org/adopt.

