‘Read, Set, Grow’: children’s spring programs are in full bloom at Silvis library

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -Spring has sprung and the Silvis Public Library has programs that will keep kids of all ages engaged throughout March, April, and May.

Katelynn Lesage, Silvis Public Library, invites families to get their children involved in programming geared for all ages and demos some craft project examples that will be offered to participating children.

Babies, toddlers, and preschoolers can spend time with children their own age at Book Buddies Storytime, held every Saturday at 10am. Those that attend will enjoy interactive stories, finger plays, rhyme-time and more.

Craft Buddies Storytime, held on the first Saturday of the month, will be an art-focused gathering that includes a themed craft.

On the fourth Saturday, little ones will be given the opportunity to move and interact with sensory materials at a special Book Buddies Sensory Storytime.

Children, ages 6 to 11, are invited to attend Family Storytime every Thursday at 6 p.m. This evening program includes books, songs, crafts, and early literacy fun.

At Krafty Kids, held on the second Saturday of the month at 2 p.m., children are encouraged to let their creativity show. The library supplies materials.

There is also Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead offered on the third Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. Participants conduct science experiments, build things, and really use their brains.

And On the last Saturday of the month, LEGO Club offers kids the opportunity to let their imagination run wild and build whatever their heart desires out of LEGOs.

Teen Tuesdays are for teens and tweens with programming at 6:30 p.m. (on Tuesdays). Programming will include cooking classes, arts and crafts, karaoke parties, movie nights, jewelry making, and more. The Teen Advisory Board meets on the third Tuesday. Participants help pick teen books for the library collection, plan upcoming programs, and work on civic service projects.

For more information on the Silvis Public Library programming, visit the Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SilvisPublicLibrary or website https://silvislibrary.org/.

