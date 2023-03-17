Steamwheelers and John Deere team up to raise funds for River Bend Food Bank at 2023 season opening game, Friday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers 2023 indoor football season kicks off tonight at Vibrant Arena at the MARK, and the Steamwheelers and John Deere are teaming up to raise funds for one local non-profit organization at tonight’s game.

Friday night at 7:05 p.m. the QC Steamwheelers will kickoff their season against the Arizona Rattlers at Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, and tickets start at just $15, according to a media release from Steamwheelers officials. Tickets for tonight’s season opening game can be purchased at www.steamwheelersfootball.com or on ticketmaster.com.

The Steamwheelers are coming off their most successful season in 20 years, and were even named the Indoor Football League (IFL) Franchise of the Year for their efforts in the community, attendance, sales, public relations, and more, officials said. So, during the off season, the franchise went to work to ensure the continuation of momentum they had in 2022 to build on how they can make an impact in 2023.

Officials say after meeting with sponsor John Deere and the River Bend Food Bank it was clear that there was something the team could do to help raise awareness and funding for the River Bend Food Bank. Breaking the mold of the team’s traditional navy, gold and red color scheme, the Steamwheelers will take the field on Friday at the season opening game wearing John Deere green jerseys, which will be auctioned off at the end of the game with all proceeds benefiting the River Bend Food Bank, officials said.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to raise money and awareness for the River Bend Food Bank on our season opening game,” current Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland said. “The game against the Arizona Rattlers is also John Deere Night, giving Deere Employees free tickets to the event. The green Deere jerseys are a very cool element of the opener, with the amount of John Deere collectors in the world, I have a feeling these jerseys are going to bring some high bids which will benefit an amazing organization in the River Bend Food Bank,” Bland stated.

Group tickets and suites are available by calling the Steamwheelers Sales Team at 309-517-2019 or emailing info@steamwheelersfootball.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.