Two men plead guilty to arson in Galesburg

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two men have pleaded guilty to arson in connection to an August 2022 arson at a Galesburg apartment complex that resulted in damages.

Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu were sentenced to six years in prison, each receiving credit for 204 days already served in the Knox County Jail.

Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. Aug. 20, 2022, to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke, according to a media release. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby apartment building but it did sustain some heat damage to the siding.

Five vehicles and a motorcycle were considered a total loss from the fire, according to the release. Two more vehicles were damaged and half of the parking structure was destroyed.

Both men were originally charged with 10 counts of arson in January.

