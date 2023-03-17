Windy and cold the next two days

Sub-zero wind chills likely Saturday morning
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Windy and cold conditions have arrived with wind chills now dipping into the single digits and teens.  Look for some sun to briefly return today, but NW winds will continue to gust over 30mph leading to highs in the 30s.  Tonight winds will continue to be an issue and temps will cool off into the teens meaning wind chills will be on either side of zero.  Quieter weather moves in early next week with lots of sun and temps getting back to normal in the 50s by Monday and Tuesday.  Signs are pointing towards another Thursday in March with a storm system, but this time temps may be in the 60s!

TODAY: Windy and cold. High: 32º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Windy.  Low: 13º Winds: NW 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Blustery and cold. High: 27º.

