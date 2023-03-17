YouTube restores Trump’s account

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - YouTube restored former President Donald Trump’s channel Friday.

The platform suspended it more than two years ago after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

YouTube said at the time a video on Trump’s channel had violated its policy against inciting violence.

The account’s restoration comes after Trump announced in the fall he would run for president again in 2024.

YouTube says it evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major candidates.

A number of users immediately began posting “welcome back” comments under old videos.

Trump’s account has more than 2 1/2 million subscribers.

In recent months, both Twitter and Facebook parent company Meta also restored Trump’s accounts, although he has yet to resume posting on those platforms.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Heidi Matheny faces 15 to life when she is sentened for killing her 93-year-old grandmother...
Graphic: Ohio woman gets life in prison for drowning grandmother in sink
Bobbie Taute-Howe is mourning her friend, 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick, who was found shot to...
Illinois man accused of killing estranged wife

Latest News

FILE - From the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, few drummers were more in demand than Jim Gordon, a...
Jim Gordon, rock ‘n’ roll drummer who killed mother, dies
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Lisa Bluder
Lisa Bluder’s impact on Iowa basketball goes beyond the court
Crews responded Friday morning to a crash on Route 84 that injured two.
Crews respond to crash on Route 84