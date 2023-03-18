Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) - Police say the body of a young woman who has been missing for months has been discovered wrapped and tied up in a shopping cart on Chicago’s southwest side.

“I miss my baby,” said Jose Lucio, who said he doesn’t want to believe his missing daughter has been found dead.

The family says the body of the 21-year-old Rosa Chacon was found Wednesday in a shopping cart, wrapped in a white sheet, in an alley near 24th Place and Western Avenue on the city’s southwest side.

“I don’t know how they have a heart to do somebody like that,” said the victim’s mother, also named Rosa Chacon.

The Cook County Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

Relatives say they identified her by the tattoos on her body.

“She was the party type. She was not trouble,” said Juan Lucio, her brother.

The woman was last seen by her family outside her home on Jan. 18.

Home security camera video shows Rosa Chacon getting into a rideshare in the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

The family says she didn’t take anything with her, including her coat or ID.

“She said, ‘I’ll be back, mom. I got the Uber ride there, and the Uber ride back.’ That’s what she told me,” the woman’s mother said.

The elder Rosa Chacon said she didn’t know where her daughter was going or who ordered the ride for her and that Uber refused to say.

A spokesperson for the company said they don’t release private information for privacy and policy reasons.

Meanwhile, the family reported Rosa Chacon missing to Chicago police, but their concern turned to anger after they say authorities did little to help them.

After months of searching and handing out flyers on their own, they hired their own private investigator.

“The cop said a crime had to be committed for them to do anything,” said Alejandro Guzman, Rosa Chacon’s boyfriend.

The gruesome discovery comes as a Guatemalan migrant was found shot to death in the same community last month.

The grieving parents of Rosa Chacon struggle with their loss.

“Other parents, watch your daughters more closely. Don’t trust anybody,” Jose Lucio said.

Chicago police say they are investigating.

Meanwhile, community activists are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.