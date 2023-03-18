Chilly weekend weather ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’re kicking off the weekend with blustery and cold conditions. Look for clouds and a few flurries today, with highs only reaching the 20′s, and wind chills in the sub-zero to single digit range. Skies clear out as high pressure builds in and winds diminish overnight. This will lead to cool sunshine for Sunday. The coming work week will see a gradual warming trend, with highs in the 40′s to 50 degrees Monday, to 50′s Tuesday and Wednesday to readings near 60 degrees toward the end of the week. A late week storm system could produce widespread rain.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery and cold with a chance for flurries. High: 27°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Wind chills in the sub-zero to single digit range.

TONIGHT: Decreasing cloudiness overnight with diminishing winds. Low: 17°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool sunshine. A bit breezy. High: 40°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.