Chilly weekend weather ahead

Models are trending much warmer for next week
Cloudy skies, blustery winds and icy wind chills expected for your Saturday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’re kicking off the weekend with blustery and cold conditions. Look for clouds and a few flurries today, with highs only reaching the 20′s, and wind chills in the sub-zero to single digit range. Skies clear out as high pressure builds in and winds diminish overnight. This will lead to cool sunshine for Sunday. The coming work week will see a gradual warming trend, with highs in the 40′s to 50 degrees Monday, to 50′s Tuesday and Wednesday to readings near 60 degrees toward the end of the week. A late week storm system could produce widespread rain.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery and cold with a chance for flurries. High: 27°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Wind chills in the sub-zero to single digit range.

TONIGHT: Decreasing cloudiness overnight with diminishing winds. Low: 17°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool sunshine. A bit breezy. High: 40°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Friday morning to a crash on Route 84 that injured two.
2 injured in crash on Route 84 Friday in Rock Island Co.
Police lights
Police: Boy arrested after robbing bank in Silvis Thursday
Joshua Scott was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer,...
Man steals vehicle, punches Moline police officer
Lisa Bluder
Lisa Bluder’s impact on Iowa basketball goes beyond the court
A man was killed in a crash in West Burlington Thursday.
Man killed in West Burlington crash

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A chilly weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast: Cold weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast: Cold weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Windy and very cold today
Windy and very cold today