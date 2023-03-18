Man steals vehicle, punches Moline police officer

Joshua Scott was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and a DUI, police said.(Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. and BETTENDORF, Iowa. (KWQC) - An 18 year-old man was arrested Thursday morning in Moline after police say he stole a vehicle in Bettendorf, was followed by Bettendorf police, caught by Moline police, and then punching a Moline police officer, before being arrested.

Joshua J. Scott, Jr., 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and driving under the influence (DUI), according to a statement from the Moline Police Department.

Police say at approximately 2 a.m., Thursday, the Moline Police Department was requested to assist the Bettendorf Police Department in following a stolen vehicle.

Moline police said they were able to locate the stolen vehicle, a white, Dodge Ram near the 4200 block and 22nd Avenue in Moline.

The stolen car was being driven by Scott, police added.

Once Moline police were able to pull over Scott, officers said they suspected that Scott had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was given field sobriety tests, at which point, police say Scott became combative and began a fight with officers.

According to court documents, Scott knowingly made physical contact with a Moline police officer and punched the officer in the left side of his face, with his fist.

Scott was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, police said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

