St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities held luncheon, kickoff to weekend celebrations

DAVENPORT, Iowa and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities held a luncheon Friday to kickoff the St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebrations, happening in Rock Island and downtown Davenport on Saturday.

Friday afternoon, the St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities clan gathered at the RiverCenter, 136 East Third Street, for a luncheon serving traditional Irish food that included corn beef and cabbage, potatoes, fruit salad, and rolls.

At the luncheon, the clan also announced this year’s Irish Mother of the Year, Mary Margaret O’Brien Dalmasso.

“I was unbelievably taken away, just what an honor to be Irish and an honor to represent the Irish of the Quad Cities,” said O’Brien Dalmasso. “I’m just beside myself happy.”

Also in attendance at the luncheon was this year’s St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII Grand Marshall, Bob Vogelbaugh, also known as the Quad Cities’ own , Mr. Thanksgiving.

Officials with the St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities provided a schedule of the rest of this weekend’s events, and they are as follows:

Saturday at 10 a.m., parade mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2204 Fourth Avenue, Rock Island, coffee, juice and donuts will be served in the church hall from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, at 11:30 a.m., marching begins from downtown Rock Island, across the Centennial Bridge to downtown Davenport, ending at the RiverCenter

Saturday, at 1:00 p.m., post-parade bash at the RiverCenter, Mississippi River Hall, event will include Irish music performed by Barley House Band, The Don’t Be Brothers Band, and Irish dancers, presentation of trophies, food, drink, silent auction, and more. Admission is $15, kids aged 16 and younger are free

