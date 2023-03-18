St. Patrick’s Day festivities, parade and CASI race

DAVENPORT, Iowa and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The weather tomorrow might be chilly, but the St. Patrick’s Day festivities are still on for Saturday in downtown Davenport and Rock Island, tomorrow morning.

According to city officials, West Third Street will be closed off from Gaines Street to Brady Street from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Centennial Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

