St. Patrick’s Day festivities, parade and CASI race

St. Patrick's Day celebrations will be taking place in Rock Island and Davenport this weekend, here's what you need to know about the parade and CASI race.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The weather tomorrow might be chilly, but the St. Patrick’s Day festivities are still on for Saturday in downtown Davenport and Rock Island, tomorrow morning.

According to city officials, West Third Street will be closed off from Gaines Street to Brady Street from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Centennial Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Police lights
Police: Boy arrested after robbing bank in Silvis Thursday
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor appears on bank fraud, money laundering charges
Trevelyan Pugh, 22, was wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Bettendorf police arrested
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile

Latest News

Lisa Bluder’s impact on Iowa basketball goes beyond the court
Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center holds St. Patrick's Day adoption special.
QCA animal shelters at crisis capacity, holding St. Patrick’s Day adoption specials
Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center holds St. Patrick's Day adoption special.
QCA animal shelters at crisis capacity, holding St. Patrick’s Day adoption specials
The Quad City Steamwheelers 2023 indoor football season kicks off tonight at Vibrant Arena at...
QC Steamwheelers, new season